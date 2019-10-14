New trailer released for “Dolittle,” featuring John Cena

John Cena as a hat-wearing polar bear? You’ll have to see it to believe it.

The official trailer was released for “Dolittle,” a retelling of the classic story of Dr. John Dolittle, a veterinarian who can talk to animals. Cena voices the role of Yoshi and joins a cast that also includes Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez and more.

Cena shared the trailer with his followers on Twitter, adding that he was “Honored to be included in such an amazing group and for such an epic tale.”

The film opens in theaters Jan. 17.