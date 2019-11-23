New-look Intercontinental Title unveiled to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

The storied Intercontinental Championship has an all-new look.

The redesigned title debuted on Friday Night SmackDown as Sami Zayn presented it as a gift to current champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style now has an all-new accessory heading into his Triple Threat Match with United States Champion AJ Styles and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong at Survivor Series.

