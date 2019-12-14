NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off his best WWE moves before the Milwaukee Bucks’ 17th straight win

Might we one day see The Greek Freak step into a WWE ring? If we do, we already know that he’s been working on his moves.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off several maneuvers — including a devastating Cobra — on teammate Robin Lopez prior to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 127-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Antetokounmpo, an MVP candidate and three-time NBA All-Star, scored 37 points in Milwaukee’s 17th consecutive victory.