NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off his best WWE moves before the Milwaukee Bucks’ 17th straight win
WWE.com
Might we one day see The Greek Freak step into a WWE ring? If we do, we already know that he’s been working on his moves.
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off several maneuvers — including a devastating Cobra — on teammate Robin Lopez prior to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 127-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Antetokounmpo, an MVP candidate and three-time NBA All-Star, scored 37 points in Milwaukee’s 17th consecutive victory.
