Mustafa Ali & Shorty G face Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode with Survivor Series spots on the line

It hasn’t taken long for an uprising on Team SmackDown. As the blue brand prepares for battle at Survivor Series, King Corbin is already wielding his royal influence to shape the SmackDown squad.

After being named to Team SmackDown on FS1’s WWE Backstage, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G had their merits called into question by Corbin. The King’s preferred running mates: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

The comments caught the ire of Mustafa Ali & Shorty G who felt they’ve continually proved their status as elite competitors among the blue brand’s roster and that the victory as members of Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel was a prime example of it. King Corbin would respond by laying down the challenge and Mustafa Ali & Shorty G’s acceptance sets the stage for a huge SmackDown showdown against Ziggler & Roode with major Survivor Series implications.

Will Mustafa Ali & Shorty G protect their Survivor Series positions or will King Corbin fill his SmackDown court with The Showoff and The Glorious One?