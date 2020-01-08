Monday Night Raw and USA Network top ratings in 2019

There’s plenty for Monday Night Raw and USA Network to toast as a new decade kicks off.

Raw finished as the No. 1 cable entertainment program on Mondays and the No. 1 most social primetime series in all of television.

The debut of “Straight Up Steve Austin” also flexed its muscle with support from the WWE Universe as the No. 1 unscripted cable series for men in the key 18-49 and 25-54 demographics.

The first Raw of 2020 was highlighted by Brock Lesnar’s historic Royal Rumble proclamation, a brutal U.S. Title showdown between Andrade and Rey Mysterio and the massive return of Big Show as the Monday Night leader showed no signs of slowing the momentum.

