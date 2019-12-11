Miz & Mrs. Season Two to premiere Wednesday, Jan. 29, on USA Network

USA Network today announced the hit docuseries, Miz & Mrs., is set to return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10/9 C, immediately following NXT.

The series gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. This hilarious “It” family is moving from their quiet life in Austin back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year old daughter, and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure. Mike and Maryse may be Superstars in the ring, but at home they face the same challenges that affect all new parents. From spicing up their love life to keeping their family at bay, the duo will work together to take on whatever is thrown their way.

Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, Miz & Mrs. complements USA’s WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week with Monday Night Raw and NXT. Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as executive producers for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.