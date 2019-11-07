Mia Yim and Io Shirai to clash in a Ladder Match for the WarGames advantage next Wednesday

The advantage in the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance next Wednesday, when Mia Yim and Io Shirai clash in a Ladder Match on WWE NXT.

Yim, representing Rhea Ripley’s team, and Shirai, representing Shayna Baszler’s, will both be looking to ensure their respective squad will have the advantage of sending a team member into the battle first inside the double cages of WarGames at NXT TakeOver on Nov. 23.

Who will climb the ladder to victory and give their team the upper hand in WarGames? Find out next Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!