Meet Tommaso Ciampa and WALTER and see NXT Superstars in action at EVOLVE Wrestling this Friday and Saturday in Detroit and Chicago

NXT fans, don’t miss your chance to meet Tommaso Ciampa and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER at EVOLVE Wrestling’s events this weekend in Detroit and Chicago. Plus, The Ring General and several other NXT Superstars will be in action on both nights.

WALTER will be in action this Friday, Dec. 6, in Detroit against longtime tag team partner Timothy Thatcher and on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Chicago against reigning EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs.

Ticket info: Detroit | Chicago

Other Superstars from the black-and-gold brand competing for EVOLVE this weekend in Detroit include Babatunde and Arturo Ruas, who will join forces with Anthony Gutierrez to battle The Unwanted in six-man tag team action.

One night later, Ruas will face a tough test when he goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Thatcher.

The NXT Women’s Division will be represented as well when former Mae Young Classic entrant Reina Gonzalez takes on one of the WWE Performance Center’s latest recruit, Shotzi Blackheart, in the Motor City.

Also debuting at EVOLVE this weekend is NXT’s Brendan Vink, an Australian Superstar looking to make an immediate impact.

All NXT Superstars will be available for meet and greets with fans at both events.

Check out the cards for both events below, then head to WWNLive.com to secure your tickets for these can’t-miss EVOLVE Wrestling shows!

EVOLVE 141 – This Friday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.

Non-Title Main Event

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher

EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) vs. JD Drake

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk (c) vs. Matt Sydal & Andrew Everett

Six Man Tag Team War

Babatunde, Arturo Ruas & Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joey Gacy, Eddie Kingston & Sean Maluta

EVOLVE 139 Rematch

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez

Extreme Rules

Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

#1 Contender for EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray of The Skulk vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

The EVOLVE Debut of NXT Superstar Brendan Vink vs. Colby Corino

Harlem Bravado vs. EVOLVE Tryout Winner

EVOLVE 142 – This Saturday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Ill.

Non-Title Champion vs. Champion

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs

Tag Team Attraction – If Besties Win at EVOLVE 141 This Will Be A Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

Special Attraction Match

Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher

First Time Ever Match

Matt Sydal vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Special Challenge Match

Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett

Four Way Freestyle

Babatunde vs. JD Drake vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Shotzi Blackheart Will Have Her Final Match in EVOLVE!

Plus, more with Brendan Vink, Reina Gonzalez, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!