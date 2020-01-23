Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne to battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final next Wednesday on NXT

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic field has been whittled down to the final two teams, but only one will be left standing after the tournament final next Wednesday on NXT when Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne clash with Grizzled Young Veterans.

“The BroserWeights” were not a tag team prior to joining forces for the Dusty Classic, but Riddle & Dunne quickly proved themselves, first in a thriller where they defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, and then with a huge victory over Imperium in the semifinals.

Though Zack Gibson & James Drake were the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, many saw them as underdogs throughout the tournament. First, Grizzled Young Veterans had to go through the reunited duo of Kushida & Alex Shelley. They did. Then, if they wanted to get to the finals, they had to defeat NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA. They did. Gibson & Drake are supremely confident heading into the final, and they believe they are soon to prove the NXT Universe wrong and become the world’s No. 1.

Who will leave Full Sail University with the Dusty Cup? Find out when the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final takes place, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!