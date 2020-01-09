Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne face Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster next Wednesday in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

It will be a style clash next Wednesday on NXT when hard hitters Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne join forces to take on the high-flying duo of Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Riddle & Dunne are a wild card in the tournament, having never teamed before, but Riddle seemed sure that “The BroserWeights” are united heading into their battle.

They’ll face Andrews & Webster, who became the first Welsh champions in WWE history by capturing the NXT UK Tag Team Titles in their home country at TakeOver: Cardiff. The Welshmen will be looking to make the most of their trip across the pond, but competing in a Ladder Match just days before this battle may take its toll on the highflyers.

Will Riddle & Dunne show a united front or will it be high fives and stage dives for Andrews & Webster? Find out when the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues on NXT, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!