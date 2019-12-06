Matt Hardy and his wife Rebecca welcome third child

There are more “woken” nights ahead for Matt Hardy as he and his wife Rebecca welcomed a baby boy to their family on Wednesday.

Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit Hardy was born weighing 8.6 lbs., and both mother and child are doing great. “Bartie” now awaits his official title as he joins brothers King Maxel and Lord Wolfgang in House Hardy.

Join us in congratulating Hardy and his wife, Queen Rebecca, on the newest addition to their family.