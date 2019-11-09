Major news from Friday Night SmackDown taping in Manchester (CAUTION: SPOILERS)

The Power of Positivity has returned to the top of the SmackDown tag team division.

In today’s Friday Night SmackDown taping from Manchester, England, The New Day defeated The Revival to recapture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a thrilling showdown between the rivals. The New Day now enter their seventh reign as Tag Team Champions.

Catch tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to witness The New Day’s championship moment and the rest of the excitement from an action-packed night in England.