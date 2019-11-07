Lio Rush defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza next Wednesday on WWE NXT

Lio Rush will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza next Wednesday during WWE NXT on USA Network.

Garza defeated Tony Nese in a thrilling match to earn an opportunity at the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on WWE NXT. The confident Superstar then let Rush know that he wasn’t sweating their upcoming battle at all, slapping the champion when Rush offered a handshake after the bell.

Will Rush prove that he’s The Man of The Hour once again, or will Garza knock him off his perch and become NXT Cruiserweight Champion? Find out on WWE NXT, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!