Lio Rush defends his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza next Wednesday

The heated rivalry between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and Angel Garza will reach its boiling point when the two battle for the title next Wednesday on USA Network.

It all started during their first championship encounter several weeks ago, when Garza taunted Rush’s wife and family in the crowd. The champion warned Garza to keep his distance, then sent a message directly to his rival when he decked Garza backstage following his match at the TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show. Garza had to be restrained from attacking Rush the following Wednesday during a WWE.com exclusive interview.

There will be no keeping these two rivals apart when they square off for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!