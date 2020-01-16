Ligero and Jordan Devlin face off next Thursday for a spot in NXT Cruiserweight Title Match at Worlds Collide

Two of NXT UK’s premier competitors will clash next Thursday with a huge opportunity hanging in the balance, when Jordan Devlin takes on Ligero. The winner will be one of two NXT UK representatives in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide on Jan. 25.

Both men are looking to bounce back after losses, with Ligero coming up short against Kassius Ohno and Devlin falling to Tyler Bate in a thrilling battle at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Who will advance to Worlds Collide on Royal Rumble weekend? Find out on NXT UK, next Thursday at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network!