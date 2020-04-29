Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine final Raw entrant in Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

As first reported on WWE’s The Bump, a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this coming Monday on Raw will determine Apollo Crews’ replacement in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Crews suffered an injury during a United States Title Match against Andrade. Though he tried to fight through the pain, Crews was unable to finish the match and ultimately forced to withdraw from the career-changing Ladder Match.

While the participants in the Gauntlet Match are unknown at this time, it is sure to be a hotly-contested bout, with a huge opportunity hanging in the balance. Who will earn the final spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!