Lana and Bobby Lashley to marry on the final Raw of 2019

It’ll be a short engagement for Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Following their surprise engagement on this week’s Raw, The All Mighty and his ravishing lady love decided via Twitter that they don’t want to wait until the New Year to tie the knot and will instead say their vows on the Dec. 30 Raw — WWE’s final show of 2019.

Consider this your save the date, your invitation and your early warning. Bobby Lashley and Lana are getting married, live Dec. 30 on USA Network. Tune in to Raw at 8/7 C, and bring the tissues.