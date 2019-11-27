Lana agrees to multi-year extension with WWE

Unlike her relationship with Rusev, Lana’s WWE future is set in stone, as The Ravishing Russian has agreed to a multi-year extension with WWE.

Prior to their marriage hitting the rocks, Lana stood by Rusev’s side and whispered greatness into his ear as he held three US Championship reigns.

The contract adds to an eventful week for Lana after The Bulgarian Brute defied his restraining order and issued a brutal attack on Bobby Lashley at Monday Night Raw. Lana assured she’d remain strong after the incident but called for Rusev’s firing from WWE.

Catch Starrcade this Sunday on WWE Network at 7/6 C as Lana awaits closure and the result of Rusev and Bobby Lashley’s Last Man Standing Match.