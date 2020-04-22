Lacey Evans squares off with Sasha Banks for a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

After warring for weeks, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will square off with much more on the line than simply settling their score. The Lady of WWE goes one-on-one with The Legit Boss this Friday night with a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match up for grabs.

Evans snuffed out potential interference from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley during Banks’ match with Tamina last week. As a result, Tamina claimed victory to earn a title opportunity against the self-proclaimed role model.

Now, can The Sassy Southern Belle knock off Banks to qualify for her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Or will The Legit Boss come one step closer to claiming the contract?