Lacey Evans grabs The Rock’s attention

Is even The People’s Champion himself too nasty for the WWE Universe? Lacey Evans apparently thought so.

Backstage at WWE’s Live Event in Trenton, N.J., on Saturday, Evans discovered a portrait of none other than The Rock. The Sassy Southern Belle didn’t miss the opportunity to seize the spotlight, replacing it with a photo of herself.

Evans’ switcheroo drew the attention of The Great One.

Earlier this month, The Rock returned to WWE to help kick off the premiere edition of SmackDown on Fox in electrifying fashion. Evans recently joined the SmackDown roster after her selection by the blue brand in the WWE Draft and she took part in a Six-Pack Challenge this past Friday.