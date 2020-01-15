Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks to finally meet in the ring this Friday Night

After weeks of verbal attacks and plenty of flying fists, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will finally meet in the ring on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week the two Superstars appeared headed for an in-ring clash, but with The Boss off recording her album, The Sassy Southern Belle was left frustrated without an opponent to release her wrath on. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was quick to offer her taunts and reveled in Evans’ despair. As a result, Evans charged up the ramp setting up a backstage collision that saw both competitors land vicious blows.

Will The Boss prove that she is indeed still at the head of SmackDown, or will Evans snag arguably the biggest win of her WWE career by besting The Blueprint?

