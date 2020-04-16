Kushida and Tony Nese clash in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament action next Wednesday

Group A action in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins next Wednesday with two bouts, one of which pits Kushida against Tony Nese.

Kushida is out to make his mark in the Cruiserweight division, but to start off the tournament with a winning record, he’ll have to get through The Premier Athlete, who is no doubt looking to move one step closer to a second reign as champion.

Who will pick up their first win in the tournament? Find out next Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!