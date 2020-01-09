Kushida & Alex Shelley battle Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic next Wednesday

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues next Wednesday on USA Network, with the team of Kushida & Alex Shelley reuniting to battle NXT UK’s Grizzled Young Veterans.

Kushida & Shelley are no strangers to each other as longtime friends and tag team partners. The two were standouts in Japan, capturing the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles on two occasions.

But Grizzled Young Veterans are no slouches either. Zack Gibson & James Drake are the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions and held onto the titles for a solid portion of 2019. Now, they’re looking to make their mark in the Dusty Classic and have a chance to do just that in a marquee first-round battle. However, Gibson & Drake will be days removed from a Ladder Match at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, which is sure to leave them worse for wear.

Will Kushida & Shelley show they haven’t lost a step or will Grizzled Young Veterans spoil their reunion? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!