Kofi Kingston surpasses 1,000 days as Tag Team Champion

Another day, another Tag Team Title record broken for Kofi Kingston.

The seven-time Tag Team Champion, who’s already part of the longest title reign in WWE history, boasts the longest accumulated time as a Tag Team Champion of any Superstar and boasts over 1,500 days as a champion, has officially surpassed 1,000 days as a Tag Team Champion as of Monday. True to Kofi’s humble character, he didn’t quite seem to realize he broke it, but congratulations poured in all the same from tag team partners past and present.

Congratulations to Kofi on this newest achievement!