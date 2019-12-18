Kofi Kingston agrees to multi-year extension with WWE

As revealed on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Kofi Kingston and WWE have come to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

Kingston made his WWE debut in 2007 and has inspired fans with his unbreakable drive and the uplifting Power of Positivity. Kofi delivered one of 2019’s most memorable moments when he captured his first world title by defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Now in the midst of The New Day’s seventh tag team championship reign, Kingston and teammate Big E continue to prove their abilities as one of WWE’s most accomplished units.

Listeners can subscribe to The New Day: Feel the Power on all download and streaming services, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.