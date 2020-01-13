King Corbin expands kingdom as Corbin, Ky., officially renamed after SmackDown’s royalty

King Corbin has already declared Friday Night SmackDown as his kingdom — now he’s laying claim to an entire city.

Following an aggressive grassroots effort, the Mayor of in Corbin, Ky. temporally renamed the town “King Corbin,” during the WWE Live Event taking place there Sunday night.

His official proclamation reads as follows:

Article continues below ...

The King already made waves this past Friday night on SmackDown, accepting Roman Reigns’ challenge for a one-on-one match at the Royal Rumble — in addition to announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble Match itself. By the end of the evening, Corbin and allies Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode dismantled The Big Dog and The Usos.

Tune in the WWE’s The Bump for more on this incredible story, this Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network and on WWE’s official YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.