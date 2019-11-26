Kevin Owens, Shayna Baszler and The Viking Raiders join this week’s After the Bell

The dust has settled on Survivor Series, and four of the weekend’s biggest stars are coming to speak their minds on Corey Graves’ After the Bell. Kevin Owens, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will all be special guests on this Wednesday’s episode.

Survivor Series or otherwise, there will be no shortage of topics to discuss when the four Superstars dial in to speak with Graves. Will Owens address his one-off return to NXT — if it was only a one-off? Perhaps some insight into Shayna’s friendship with former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey? Stories from The Viking Raiders’ world-spanning career? Only one way to find out.

After the Bell is available wherever you get your podcasts on Wednesday. Listen and subscribe here for more exclusive interviews that already include Roman Reigns, Triple H, Finn Bálor and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.