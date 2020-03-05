Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes next Wednesday

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line next Wednesday, as Keith Lee defends against Cameron Grimes.

The Limitless One seemingly had his sights on Damian Priest, after The Archer of Infamy took out Dominik Dijakovic last week, but quickly found out that he was in The Technical Savage’s crosshairs. After Grimes defeated Dijakovic last week, he petitioned NXT General Manager William Regal for a title opportunity and got his wish.

Who will stand tall with the NXT North American Title? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live from the WWE Performance Center at 8/7 C on USA!