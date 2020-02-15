Join Triple H for a live Q&A after NXT TakeOver: Portland

At the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: Portland on WWE Network this Sunday, head to Triple H’s Facebook page to watch Cathy Kelley’s exclusive interview with the WWE COO.

The live Q&A will be available to view at Facebook.com/TripleH, as well as on the WWE YouTube channel.

Find out what The Game has to say in the immediate aftermath of the blockbuster event, featuring NXT Champion Adam Cole defending against Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women’s Title against Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano looking for payback against Finn Bálor and more.

