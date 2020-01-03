Johnny Gargano delivers uplifting message to patient at Children’s Wisconsin

Johnny Gargano provided the WWE Universe some unforgettable in-ring moments in 2019 and started 2020 by delivering an uplifting message to a special fan.

According to Children’s Wisconsin, a patient named Jessie has been battling serious infections in the pediatric intensive care unit since Nov. 4. The staff was looking for an uplifting message from a person special to her, and Johnny Wrestling answered the call.

Check out the full FOX6 news story for more details.