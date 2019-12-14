John Morrison steps into a WWE ring for the first time in eight years at the Performance Center
WWE.com
John Morrison is finally back in a WWE ring for the first time in eight years.
The Guru of Greatness shared a photo and videos of him training Friday at the WWE Performance Center, writing “I can’t imagine a better spot to knock off that real rope ring rust.”
A former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is back with the WWE for the first time since 2011 after agreeing to a multi-year contract earlier this month.
