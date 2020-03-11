John Cena returns to SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania

John Cena was ready to step out of the spotlight for the next generation of WWE Superstars, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was more than happy to pull him into the darkness.

The two are now set for an epic showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals, and the iconic Cena will be in the building for Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Wyatt had his own message for Cena from the Firefly Fun House and showed off some interesting interior decorating as well.

What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his WrestleMania opponent?

Find out on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.