John Cena reacts after BTS says they want to meet him

Count BTS among those who can see John Cena.

When asked on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” who they’d like to meet, the popular South Korean boy band instantly answered with the 16-time World Champion’s name — even breaking out an impromptu a cappella version of his theme song.

Cena, already an avowed member of the BTS Army who has even offered to help out with the group’s security, was thrilled. The Leader of the Cenation took to Twitter to voice his mutual interest in meeting.

Be sure to catch Cena’s return to SmackDown this Friday, live at 8/7 C on FOX!