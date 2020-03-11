Is Rob Gronkowski coming to WWE?

What’s next for Rob Gronkowski? Speculation around the WWE Universe has ramped up, as the former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion appears to be closing in on his first WWE action since WrestleMania 33, potentially as soon an upcoming edition of SmackDown later his month.

Gronkowski’s current role as an NFL on FOX analyst ties him closely to the blue brand’s home network, and the football icon spent time with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Mojo Rawley at this year’s Super Bowl in Miami.

Gronk’s larger than life personality and tailor-made nickname have long caused the WWE Universe to speculate over his sports-entertainment potential.

Article continues below ...

Are the stars aligning for Gronkowski to tackle his latest post-playing career challenge on SmackDown?

Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX and stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story develops.