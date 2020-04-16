Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament standings

The tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion is underway!

Eight Superstars will clash in a round-robin affair to determine an interim champion while Jordan Devlin is in Ireland and unable to defend his title. The rules of the tournament are:

-Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.

-Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.

-The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.

-Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.

-The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

After one week of competition, the standings are as follows:

Group A

Kushida (0-0)

Drake Maverick (0-0)

Tony Nese (0-0)

Jake Atlas (0-0)

Group B

Akira Tozawa (1-0)

El Hijo del Fantasma (0-0)

Gentleman Jack Gallagher (0-0)

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (0-1)

The tournament continues next Wednesday on NXT with Group A action, as Kushida takes on Tony Nese, and Drake Maverick battles Jake Atlas. Also next week, El Hijo del Fantasma makes his NXT debut in a Group B battle with Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Don’t miss a second of the action on NXT next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!