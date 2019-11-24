Injury update on Mia Yim and Tegan Nox

WWE.com has learned the following regarding the status of Mia Yim and Tegan Nox after the shocking events during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show and the Women’s WarGames Match.

After being attacked backstage, Mia Yim was taken to a local medical facility and is being checked out.

Tegan Nox has been taken for an MRI on her surgically repaired knee after the shocking betrayal of Dakota Kai, who mercilessly attacked her supposed friend.

Stick with WWE’s digital platforms for more on their status as it becomes available.