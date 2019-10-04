Injury status update on Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio each suffered injuries following the brutal attack by Brock Lesnar this past Monday on the season premiere of Raw.

Dominik was released from a medical facility, and the extent of the injuries sustained by both Rey and Dominik have not been disclosed publicly.

The Beast Incarnate is in action tonight, challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title on the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for further updates.