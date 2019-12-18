Humberto Carrillo injury update

Following the brutal attack from Andrade on Raw, Humberto Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility, allowed to fly home and will have a follow up evaluation Thursday morning, WWE.com has learned.

During Raw’s Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship, Carrillo defeated Ricochet and was supposed to battle Andrade in the next contest. However, Andrade attacked right from the start, driving Carrillo onto the exposed concrete with a Hammerlock DDT, giving Andrade the victory and a future United States Title opportunity. Despite the loss and the attack, Carrillo took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to put his nemesis on notice.

