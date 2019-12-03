How to watch “WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments” on USA Network

Relive the incredible memories and awe-inspiring grandeur of WWE’s signature event with a special presentation of “WrestleMania’s Legendary Moments” Wednesday at 10/9 C on USA Network. John Cena narrates the journey through the unforgettable spectacles and matches of The Show of Shows’ 35-year history.

The special originally aired on FOX in the leadup to Friday Night SmackDown’s debut on the network.

Hear from Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and many more in a one-of-a-kind look at The Showcase of the Immortals immediately following NXT on the USA Network.