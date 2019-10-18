Friday Night SmackDown: Oct. 18, 2019

With the dust settled from the WWE Draft, Superstars are jockeying to stand out on the SmackDown roster. Roman Reigns aims to snatch the Intercontinental Title away from Shinsuke Nakamura after Sami Zayn called out The Big Dog in Twitter, a Six-Pack Challenge Match will decide SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley next challenger on the same night that the new titleholder will be a guest on “Miz TV” and The New Day and Heavy Machinery will battle The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Bayley joins “Miz TV” in the wake of reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Championship in brash fashion

Bayley with the new hair is ready for her closeup.

Fresh off debuting a new look, slashing down her Bayley Buddies and reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair, Bayley has plenty of questions left to answer following the explosive victory and ensuing celebration.

The Miz is ready to roll out the blue carpet and give the championthe opportunity to clarify what inspired last week’s torrid outburst. Will Bayley share her true intentions, or will she continue to lash out at the WWE Universe after last week’s two-word antagonizing refrain?

SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity on the line in Six-Pack Challenge Match

The depth of the SmackDown Women’s division will be on full display in a loaded Six-Pack Challenge Match. Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose all square off for the opportunity to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Carmella enters with the experience of a former champion, but all of the competitors are hungry to make a big impression on the blue brand.

Who will emerge to challenge the reinvented Bayley, and is the winner destined for a similar fate as the Bayley Buddies?

The New Day team up with Heavy Machinery against The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

With all of WWE’s top twosomes on a collision course for tag team supremacy at Crown Jewel in the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history, SmackDown’s premiere tag teams will clash on Friday Night. The New Day team up with Heavy Machinery as The Power of Positivity meets “The Power of Colossal Creativity” in a matchup against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival and the glorious pairing of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Who will position themselves as the class of the new SmackDown division? Can these teams coexist, or will the upcoming Tag Team Turmoil showdown cause the match to devolve into chaos?