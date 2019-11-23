Friday Night SmackDown: Nov. 22, 2019

With a Survivor Series showdown looming, Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the ring ahead of their Universal Title Match. Also, Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G team up against King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode as the trios continue to battle for Team SmackDown sway.

Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the SmackDown ring

Daniel Bryan is letting him in – what will Bray Wyatt do with the opportunity?

Before the two competitors meet for the Universal Title at WWE’s Fall Classic, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks with the Universal Champion’s backstage attack and “Miz TV” disruption, which led to Bryan laying down the title challenge.

Will Bryan send a message before the Survivor Series showdown? Can Wyatt's mind games get his adversary back into a "Yes!" state of mind?

Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on SmackDown

King Corbin has been trying to stake his claim to The Big Dog’s yard on SmackDown but has yet to impose his royal will on the makeup of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Roman Reigns has held his ground and will team with Mustafa Ali & Shorty G to face Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Last week, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G’s technical and high-flying prowess was on display as the tandem defeated Ziggler & Roode with the help of Reigns in policing Corbin’s attempts to tip the scales in favor of his preferred blue brand running mates. The week prior, the king earned a victory over Reigns with an intervention by The Showoff & The Glorious One that led to Corbin catching The Big Dog with a vicious End of Days to secure the pin.

Will the former Team Hogan teammates be able to silence the attacks ? Or will King Corbin and his running mates Ziggler & Roode force the subjects to kneel before their new leader in the same manner that the costumed “Big Dog” did on last week’s SmackDown?

Get Survivor Series weekend started right

What fireworks are in store ahead of Survivor Series showdowns?

It’s been a tense lead up to Survivor Series as the insertion of NXT into the battle for brand supremacy and the long-standing rivalry with Raw has raised the stakes for the SmackDown locker room.

Earlier this week, The Revival squared off with NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA in an epic match that ignited the Full Sail crowd in appreciation of the incredible spectacle. Wednesday night ended with the second all-out brawl of the week as Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and The Revival led the charge for the blue brand Superstars.

With Friday Night SmackDown kicking off Survivor Series weekend in Chicagoland, will Raw and NXT use the opportunity to send a message? Catch all the fireworks that are in store for tonight’s broadcast on FOX at 8/7 C!