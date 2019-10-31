Friday Night SmackDown: Nov. 1, 2019

In the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns looks to put King Corbin in his place and Bray Wyatt trades in the Firefly Fun House set for a”Miz TV” appearance. The New Day also gets a championship opportunity against The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Roman Reigns collides with King Corbin

The King has been demanding respect, but The Big Dog answers to no one in his own yard.

While appearing on WWE Backstage on FS1, Roman Reigns was blindside attacked by King Corbin and now the two will collide on Friday Night SmackDown.

The two adversaries are now set to meet in the aftermath of the Team Hogan-Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel.

Can The Big Dog get retribution on Corbin, or will the King reign over Reigns? Find out this Friday night on SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.

Bray Wyatt to join “Miz TV”

The Firefly Fun House was turned to ashes. Friends were lost. Friends returned. It’s been a busy couple weeks in the world of Bray Wyatt, and it only promises to get more hectic following a WWE Crown Jewel showdown with Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere Match that can’t be stopped for any reason.

Luckily, The Miz has offered the perfect forum to shine a light onto Wyatt’s dark world, as he will join “Miz TV” on next week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Will Wyatt provide answers, or will his mysterious ways leave the WWE Universe with more questions than before in this odd-couple gathering?

The Revival to defend SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day

The New Day bested The Revival in Eight-Man Tag Team competition last week, and now they will reap the rewards.

The New Day will challenge The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles when Friday Night SmackDown returns to FOX. The showdown of the last two SmackDown Tag Team Champions promises to carry a lot of the bad blood that has defined this blue brand rivalry.

Will each team’s performance in the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in WWE history factor into this major championship encounter? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Nikki Cross, Carmella & Dana Brooke square off against Bayley, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Following distinct lines being drawn in the sand last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will team up with Fire & Desire to take on future SmackDown Women’s Title challenger Nikki Cross along with Carmella & Dana Brooke.

Cross has already earned a title opportunity against Bayley and will be determined to send a message ahead of that eventual meeting.

Can Cross score another victory as she eyes the SmackDown Women’s Title? Or, will Bayley knock her down a peg as her reign enters this aggressive new gear?