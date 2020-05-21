Friday Night SmackDown: May 22, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Bayley meet in a battle of champions, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues, and Otis & Mandy Rose team up against the persistent Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville.

Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match

The Queen certainly knows how make a grand entrance, and she knows how to stir the pot even better.

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week with a message for Bayley and, perhaps more importantly, Bayley’s good friend Sasha Banks. Before the NXT Women’s Champion was done, she left The Boss contemplating her future and set a Champion vs. Champion Match against the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Will The Queen seize the opportunity to assert her dominance? Or can Bayley & Sasha affirm their role model status?

Jeff Hardy looks to accelerate comeback against Sheamus

Jeff Hardy has won fans for years with his extreme style and iconic matches, but don’t dare count Sheamus as one of them. The two rivals will battle in the first round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior has taken exception with the fanfare over The Charismatic Enigma’s latest comeback. Hardy announced his presence in a big way with a Swanton Bomb on the Irish Superstar and a gritty win over Cesaro in WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff action.

The winner of the match will draw Daniel Bryan in the semifinals of the tournament.

Can Hardy put his comeback on the fast track, or is Sheamus destined for Grand Slam glory by getting a step closer to the coveted title?

Otis & Mandy Rose bring personal battle with Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler to the ring

Otis won the battle for Mandy Rose’s heart, but now the blissful couple will have to fight off Sonya Deville’s quest to ruin The Golden Goddess’ life.

Last week, Deville attacked Rose’s “lack of skill” and painted a bleak picture for the future of the stunning Superstar. With Dolph Ziggler by her side, the former Fire & Desire member challenged Otis & Mandy to a Mixed Tag Team Match on SmackDown.

The Workin’ Man Superstar has been too much to handle for The Showoff in their encounters, but Deville did earn a recent win over her former best friend.

Will Otis & Mandy’s love conquer all, or will payback be a dish best served by Deville & Ziggler?

