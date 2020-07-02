Friday Night SmackDown: July 3, 2020

Sheamus is set to toast Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles will defend the Intercontinental Title against Drew Gulak, and Matt Riddle joins Michael Cole for an exclusive interview.

Sheamus ready to raise a glass to Jeff Hardy

Sheamus has invited his fellow blue brand Superstars to pop a bottle and join The Celtic Warrior in a toast to the legendary Jeff Hardy.

The “celebration” came in response to Hardy’s impassioned interview two weeks ago where he promised to overcome his latest obstacle. Sheamus defeated Hardy in a heated battle at WWE Backlash and has been overflowing with confidence ever since.

Will The Charismatic Enigma confront The Celtic Warrior over the disrespectful gesture? Or will the toast awaken the demons for Hardy?

Matt Riddle steps in the ring for exclusive interview with Michael Cole

Fresh off of his shocking SmackDown debut and subsequent victory against Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, what’s next for Matt Riddle?

Michael Cole will join Riddle in the middle of the ring this week for an exclusive interview to determine what the future might hold for Friday night’s newest Superstar.

After making such a big splash in his very first match, where does The Original Bro go from here?

AJ Styles and Drew Gulak set for Intercontinental Championship clash

AJ Styles put a target on his back when he invited the entire blue brand roster to witness his Intercontinental Championship presentation. The first Superstar to get an opportunity at the title will be the supremely skilled Drew Gulak.

Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in an epic showdown to usher in his first Intercontinental Title reign, but The Phenomenal One’s preoccupation with Bryan has proven costly, as a shift in attention allowed both Gulak and Matt Riddle to seize victories over Styles.

Will Styles remain focused on the task at hand, or can Gulak claim the workhorse title?

