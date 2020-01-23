Former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to battle next Wednesday on NXT

Best friends turned bitter rivals Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will clash for the first time next Wednesday on WWE NXT.

The bad blood can be traced back to the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver this past November, when Kai turned her back on Nox, viciously attacking her friend by targeting Nox’s injured knee.

Kai’s torment of her former friend did not stop there. When Nox returned from the injuries Kai inflicted during a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal on Jan. 15, Kai arrived to knock Nox out of the ring, costing her a chance to challenge for the NXT Championship.

But now, there will be nothing stopping the two former best friends from taking out their frustrations on each other. Who will stand tall? Find out next Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!