For the first time ever, Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and a very hungry NXT will battle for brand supremacy at the 2019 Survivor Series in the Five-Man Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match.

Raw has set the tone by establishing their team first, as the impressive combination of Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, & Drew McIntyre will join forces to represent Team Red. Without a doubt, SmackDown and NXT will respond by forming their own teams in the coming weeks.

Who will be the final combatants standing? Don’t miss the battle for brand supremacy at WWE’s Fall Classic on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.