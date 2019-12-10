Firefly Funhouse “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now
This holiday season, WWE Shop has the perfect present to light up your Fun House: the new limited-edition Firefly Fun House “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now at WWEShop.com!
Each holiday-themed box contains:
Exclusive Ramblin’ Rabbit “Not Cool to Eat Your Friends” T-shirt
Ramblin’ Rabbit & Abby the Witch Mini Figures
Cardboard cutouts
“Abandon All Hope” Poster
Bray Wyatt Red Clown Nose
“The Fiend” Inflatable Hammer
Ramblin’ Rabbit Holiday Stuffing
Ramblin’ Rabbit Enamel Pin
Ramblin’ Rabbit “Bohemian Breakfast Spread” Mason Jar
Yowie wowie that’s a lot of stuff!
Start your holidays with a smash. Supplies are limited, so don’t miss out.
Head to WWEShop.com now and… let him in!