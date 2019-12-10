Firefly Funhouse “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now

This holiday season, WWE Shop has the perfect present to light up your Fun House: the new limited-edition Firefly Fun House “Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box available now at WWEShop.com!

Each holiday-themed box contains:

Article continues below ...

Exclusive Ramblin’ Rabbit “Not Cool to Eat Your Friends” T-shirt

Ramblin’ Rabbit & Abby the Witch Mini Figures

Cardboard cutouts

“Abandon All Hope” Poster

Bray Wyatt Red Clown Nose

“The Fiend” Inflatable Hammer

Ramblin’ Rabbit Holiday Stuffing

Ramblin’ Rabbit Enamel Pin

Ramblin’ Rabbit “Bohemian Breakfast Spread” Mason Jar

Yowie wowie that’s a lot of stuff!

Start your holidays with a smash. Supplies are limited, so don’t miss out.

Head to WWEShop.com now and… let him in!