Finn Bálor battles Imperium’s Fabian Aichner this Wednesday on NXT

Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, telling The Ring General that his reign is on borrowed time.

In response, WALTER is sending one of his top men, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, after The Prince this Wednesday on NXT. Will Aichner stomp Bálor out on behalf of The Ring General, or will The Prince prove that his message to Imperium’s leader has some truth behind it?

Find out on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!