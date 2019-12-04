Experience Survivor Series in virtual reality!

Experience Survivor Series like never before in virtual reality! Beginning this week, you can experience the battle for brand supremacy by downloading the NextVR app and using a VR headset.

Relive some of Survivor Series’ biggest matches when they become available on the app.

Full release schedule is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 2 – United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Women’s Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT

Friday, Dec. 13 – Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: : Men’s Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT