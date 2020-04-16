El Hijo del Fantasma debuts against Jack Gallagher next Wednesday on NXT

Group B action in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament continues next Wednesday with the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma going one-on-one with Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Fantasma, a second-generation luchador, will be looking to make waves in his debut against Gallagher, who has shown a new, ruthless side of himself since returning to the ring.

Who will move to the top of the Group B standings with Akira Tozawa? Find out next Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!